Bellor has good background for Town Board

I have known Sue Bellor for many years.
She and I worked at Massena High School.
She was always honest to a point that you could trust her word 110 percent.
Sue was fair with each and every one of her students.
Her dedication to her Spanish students’ success was remarkable.
She believed in them and didn’t give up.
She was the yearbook adviser, working equally as hard to make our high school yearbook one we could all be proud of.
I was so happy to know that Sue was pursuing a position on the Massena Town Board.
I can guarantee that with the honesty and integrity along with the endless energy to create a fair environment in our town, Sue will not disappoint.
Please give Sue Bellor your vote.
Our community will be better for it.
Deborah Garulske
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.