Bellor qualified to serve as town supervisor

It is my pleasure to endorse Councilwoman Sue Bellor as my choice for supervisor of the town of Massena.
Sue has been a teacher, volunteer, committee member and advocate to name just a few of her many contributions to our town. She serves on the Town Board and is more than competent to lead the board.
She is honest, trustworthy and will be transparent in her position. She has proved herself to be a worthy representative and will shine as the town supervisor.
Massena needs a new forward thinking and innovative team to bring unity and inclusion to our community. She will represent all the residents and treat everyone with dignity and respect. Sue is a fair person who believes everyone’s opinion and needs are important and worthy of respect.
Please join me in voting for Sue Bellor for town supervisor, Adrian Taraska and Pat Facteau for town councilmen and Jeannine Brouse for town clerk. Let’s make Massena great again!
Nancy A. Fregoe
Massena
