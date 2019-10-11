Bellor’s involvement has benefited Massena

I support Sue Bellor’s candidacy for election to the Massena Town Board.
I am aware of her reputation as an excellent and innovative teacher and service club member, where her leadership skills became apparent. When appointed to the Massena Memorial Hospital board, her commitment to the hospital as a board member and participant on many committees were outstanding.
When elected, Sue Bellor will never let you or the town of Massena down.
Edward Fay
Massena
