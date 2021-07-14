Bellor to run for Massena town supervisor

I am encouraged and inspired by so many Massena residents who have reached out to me to run for town supervisor through interactions at church, the grocery store, the post office, the gas station and out on my walks. I was recently nominated to run for election in November for this position through a caucus, and I take this action seriously.
I will go forward to run for this new office knowing it will take time and money, but it is worth it to work for the people of Massena. I have worked diligently on the Town Board and have enjoyed working with the town employees and volunteers who work so hard for all of us.
My parents (the late Frank and Millie Spadafore) brought me up to study hard, work hard and be ready to serve my church and community, to get involved and speak up to affect positive change in my community. In addition to serving on the Town Board, I also serve in the St. Lawrence County Chapter of New York State Women Inc., Rotary International District 7040 and as lector for St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Parish and on its Parish Council.
I also have previously served several years on various Massena local boards including museum, library, hospital, country club and Sacred Heart Parish Council. As I continue to serve, I am seriously motivated to take “a bigger stake” in my community and run for the position of Massena town supervisor and be a voice for the fine residents of Massena.
While serving as Town Board member, I have earned credits from the New York State Association of Towns in the areas of supervisor, town board, town clerk, tax collection, planning and zoning, and highway and continue to seek further accreditation. I also have attended several Seminars for Local Officials through the Office of State Comptroller, all to further serve Massena better.
Balance, Ethics, Speaking freely and Transparency as supervisor on the Massena Town Board will be among my goals. I support bipartisan working together; I support local jobs in retention and growth; I support less government and lower taxes; and I support community service. All elected officials who serve the public need to come together and do what is BEST for Massena.
Please vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for me for Massena town supervisor. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sue (Spadafore) Bellor
Massena
The writer is a member of the Massena Town Board and a candidate for Massena town supervisor.
