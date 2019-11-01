I support Thom Benedetto for Family Court judge in Oswego County.
Thom’s 30 years of experience in the courtroom, former assistant district attorney and now a Family Court referee is the best transition to Family Court judge. Thom hears cases involving domestic violence, custody and visitation disputes and issues of alleged child neglect and abuse. A position such as this is not one you can jump into and learn as you go. Thom’s decisions will be based on the law and have the child’s best interest at hand.
Thom understands the challenges facing working families of today. His integrity, character and desire to help will serve the whole family well.
While raising their own family, Thom and his wife, Patty, volunteer on the Oswego County Search and Rescue team. I appreciate everyone on that team. But speaking about Thom, he clearly shows his commitment to life and community as a whole.
Please support Thom with your vote Tuesday.
Dawn Holynski
Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.