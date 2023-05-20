Biden administration addressing fentanyl

Opioid addiction kills as many as 200 Americans a day; the north country is not immune to this tragedy. We all feel “something must be done,” which leads to asking, “What is being done?” It turns out the answer is “Quite a bit.”

More fentanyl has been seized and more arrests have occurred in the last two years by the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security than in the previous five years; the DHS reports border seizures of fentanyl are up 400% since September 2019. At least 16 major transportation methods have been identified, including such unusual ones as submersible vessels. New inspection and detection equipment, as well as new labs at ports of entry, have aided in this remarkable increase in seizures.

