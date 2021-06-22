Big Lies are known to have topple republics

In 1994, Chuck Kelly was instrumental in Gov. Mario Cuomo’s change in educational teacher dismissal regulations. “Just cause” was added to the due process standard of a reasonable preponderance of evidence. A timeline also was added after a four-year ordeal in the 3020A dismissal hearing.
As superintendent of schools, I sent a report to the state education commissioner explaining the existential threat to New York’s school children in illustrated form. The 956 days of hearings and the introduction of the criminal due process standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt” allowed a child predator to enter the classroom from a paid administrative leave.
The problem was sextortion that prevented the student victim from coming forward as a witness. We know in 2021 sextortion killed two north country adolescents.
The Big Lie was the existential threat to our children in 1994 and 2021. Historically, the Big Lie has been known for many years and has even toppled republics. We are more familiar with it as: Thou shall not bear false witness against my student in the school house or the White House.
If Chuck were with us today, I’m sure he would address the issue in the Ogdensburg Journal.
James Boyle
Brier Hill
The writer is the former historian for the city of Ogdensburg who also served as superintendent of Madrid-Waddington Central School District.
