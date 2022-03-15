Bill preserves farmland for agricultural use

Thousands of acres of fertile farmland in New York state are being permanently removed from production to make way for new industrial solar and wind energy facilities. At the same time, potential young farmers across the state are finding it prohibitively expensive to purchase or lease farmland.
Pending legislation in the state Legislature would prohibit development of industrial solar and wind facilities on our most fertile farmland. This legislation would instead encourage development of these renewable energy facilities in brownfields, landfills, former commercial or industrial sites, dormant electric-generating sites and other underutilized properties not suitable for agriculture.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation lists 5,528 properties statewide engaged in environmental site remediation, including 1,478 sites in its Brownfield Cleanup Program. In addition, the DEC identifies 1,901 inactive landfills across the state.
Clearly, plenty of land is available to accommodate renewable energy projects instead of approving potentially devastating projects such as the massive 3-square-mile facility proposed on viable farmland in the town of Conquest in Cayuga County. A total of 17 large-scale industrial solar projects are planned across the state, including five in the north country. Practically all of these facilities would supplant viable farmland.
Studies have shown that huge industrial solar facilities are disruptive to native plants and wildlife, leak toxic chemicals, decrease property values and render the land infertile for decades after they are decommissioned. I encourage all New Yorkers to help preserve our farmland and support the pending legislation by visiting https://www.nysenate.gov//legislation/bills/2021/A7696.
Brenda Bramble
Weedsport
