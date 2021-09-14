Bill would help those who have lost limbs

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.