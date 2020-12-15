Biogenic methane not same as fossil fuels

The Watertown Daily Times ran an article on Nov. 30 by Tatiana Schlossberg of the Washington Post titled “An unusual snack for cows, a powerful fix for climate.” Ms. Schlossberg wrote that feeding domesticated ruminants two varieties of crimson submarine grass has been scientifically proven to help reduce the methane produced by these “cud chewers.” Although there are about 200 species of ruminants on the planet, nearly 990 million head are domesticated bovines; 94.4 million of them reside in the United States.
These animals eat an incredible variety of feed, most of which is inedible to humans. In addition to grasses, legumes and grains, cows eat by-products generated from vegetables and other food products that are processed for human consumption. Most of these by-products would go to waste without cows.
Modern farmers constantly test and evaluate all ingredients that their cows eat, adjusting the ration for the optimal balance of protein, energy, vitamins, minerals and fiber. If there is a type of seaweed that is scientifically proven to be beneficial to the environment and can be provided at a reasonable cost with no ill effects to their animals, farmers are likely to try it.
There are widely differing statistics concerning cows’ contributions to greenhouse gas emissions, and Ms. Schlossberg’s are no exception. It is very difficult to find a source of factual information from scientists or policymakers who don’t have an underlying agenda. U.S. farmers are increasingly weary of being blamed for numerous detrimental impacts to the climate.
In helping combat some of this frustration and to provide a better understanding for the non-farming public, the Jefferson County Agricultural Development Council has begun monthly webinars organized by council coordinator Jay Matteson. Frank Mitloehner, internationally known professor and air quality specialist in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of California at Davis, was interviewed by Mr. Matteson on Nov. 19.
Mr. Mitloehner explains in researched detail why U.S. agriculture is a leader in reduction of GHG with animal agriculture responsible for only 3.9% of emissions. And he explains the difference between biogenic methane produced by ruminants and fossil fuel methane, both of which have very different effects on the climate. This excellent presentation with factual information can be viewed here: www.agricultureevents/past-farmers-luncheon-webinars
Martha Aschmann
Adams
The writer is a retired dairy farmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.