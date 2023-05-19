Black River could become a national park

The Black River has the unique features that offer it a prominent listing with the U.S. National Park Service.
The Black River is a year-round recreational center with diverse attractions in diverse areas for every season. The scope of a national park could include the 120-mile river, Tug Hill and perhaps some waterfront at Lake Ontario.
The Black River as a hydropower resource is changing. The dam era has passed except to pond water to regulate river flow.
The future is hydrokinetic in the river turbines. This allows fish migration, boating and a return to natural river flow.
The U.S. National Park Service has unique multiple talents related to fish migration, recreational trails, boating, finance and the assessment of the value of dams. Of course, it would effectively remove the debris left from the river’s industrial era.
The National Park Service has no records on the Black River. It can perform a one- to three-year study irrespective of whether or not a National Park designation was decided upon its conclusion.
A member of this area’s congressional delegation must contact the National Park Service in Philadelphia or the Department of the Interior down the street from the White House and get a study proposal. This proposal could then go before Congress for approval. No simple proposal, but the National Park Service is the best of the best to perform a study on our Black River for a magnificent national park future.
