Black River needs new development ideas

The Dexter Dam ponding the flow on the Black River is a total nuisance! It is an obstruction to development of a Dexter Harbor and to the modernization of Dexter itself.
It restricts boating in and out of the Black River to Lake Ontario. Salmon migration up the Black River for 100-plus miles is a dead issue.
Its natural shape has been damned so only a few salmon might climb a dated fish ladder at the Dexter Dam. Fish food flowing down the Black River to Lake Ontario is senselessly piled up and trashed behind the dam.
There is great opportunity for Dexter Harbor as a resort and Sackets Harbor rival. Studies previously conducted by Syracuse University on Dexter have cited it as a manufacturing center on Lake Ontario. It would become a boating harbor after dredging the Black River to a depth of 9 feet from the dam to the lake, and there has been a study to revamp the Dexter town itself.
The elimination of its small dam hydropower plant should not be an issue. Its capacity is less than 1 megawatt and does not require regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. This hydro business could expand with in-water turbines not affecting salmon passage, boating or harbor development.
The removal of Dexter Dam is the initial issue on the transformation of the Black River from an industrial giant 70 years ago into a magnificent resort and tourism destination for recreation, fishing, hunting, hiking, bird watching and competitive boating with a national trademark. Go to the Northwest states of Oregon and Washington and you will see river transformation accomplished.
The primary river contractor is the federally financed U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. The last engineering of the Black River was 1920.
Themes have changed. The 30-plus industrial plants the Black River was powering are long gone. In New England alone in 2019, more than 1,000 dams were removed.
Future power from the Black River will be in the form of vertical and horizontal in-water devices referred to as hydrokinetic turbines. This is sustainable and very economic non-polluting power.
Towns, businesses and individuals along the river should be tapping this vitality. The hydrogen power revolution is arriving, and it will find the Black River a resource.
The Nordic countries of Sweden and Norway are ahead of us facilitating hydro in-stream power techniques and devices. Dams for power development are history.
Jefferson, Lewis and Oneida counties have been resourced by the Black River for 200-plus years in multiple ways. Prospects for a continued grand river future have evolved internationally.
It is time for Black River counties to refresh the use of our fabulous river resource and develop its diverse future. Just see tourism and fishing on the Salmon River in Pulaski for openers. Black River prospects are many times greater.
