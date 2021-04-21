Blankenbush doesn’t grasp gateway drugs

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, R-Black River, represents the consummate upstate New York Republican.
Although I rarely agree with him, by all accounts he’s a gentleman. His ideology and policy stances serve the people of his district well, reflecting his district’s public opinions. My own interaction with his staff reflects a positive constituent services example.
The criticism in a nutshell regarding Mr. Blankenbush: He routinely runs for re-election unopposed, has no competition within his own party and can speak his mind without fear of widespread criticism; his opinion often represents circa 1950s America. Except the year is 2021.
Mr. Blankenbush probably does not realize it but his own words cast his contradictions along with many other upstate Republicans like Sen. Patty Richie, R-Heuvelton, regarding the legalization of marijuana in this state. In particular, the expression that marijuana represents a “gateway” drug.
“The majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, ‘harder’ substances.” This sentence, quoted from the website of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, exposes Mr. Blankenbush’s naivety and uninformed stance on the issue of legalization, on which he voted no.
But the chutzpah two days later when Mr. Blankenbush wrote for the Watertown Daily Times, complaining of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s novel coronavirus restrictions regarding bars and restaurants. This provided the proverbial icing on the cake.
If a “gateway” drug ever existed, alcohol would fit the definition better than any other drug regardless of legality. Maybe Mr. Blankenbush simply does not realize the contradiction of terms, or maybe he just cherishes a drink more as his preferred libation as opposed to eating a “gummy.”
Only Mr. Blankenbush knows for sure. But now that New York marijuana consumers finally achieved their civil rights, it would serve Mr. Blankenbush well to remember that he represents the “potheads” as well and always did.
Doug Berry
Adams Center
