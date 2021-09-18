State Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush’s letter to Watertown Daily Times on Sept. 9 astounded me.
How can he say that vaccine mandates are not the answer to the novel coronavirus pandemic?
Vaccines have been proven time and again to be effective at preventing disease and death.
During the current rise in COVID-19 cases, the vaccine has proven to be very effective at preventing serious health issues and death.
Non-vaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be seriously ill and 11 times more likely to die from the infection (data from a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report).
Here in the north country, COVID-19 cases also are on the rise. St Lawrence County has reported 11 deaths in the last two weeks.
The three-county area is facing a plus 5% infection rate.
This puts the people of Mr. Blankenbush’s district at serious risk of infection.
It also puts the children of this area at risk of infection and loss of education.
Many of these children cannot be vaccinated because they are too young.
As the elected representative of the people of the 117th District, Mr. Blankenbush has the responsibility to help to protect all residents, not just some of them.
His responsibility is to protect the children who cannot protect themselves by ensuring that the adults who can be vaccinated get vaccinated.
Which brings me to health care workers.
If they are uncaring enough of the health of the public not to want to be vaccinated, I would say that perhaps as health care workers they are in the wrong profession.
I also would like to have a choice, and I would love to see public health facilities post a sign on their front doors giving the vaccination rate of their employees.
Then I would be able to choose the people who truly care about the health of all of the people including the elderly and the young.
Vaccinations should not have to be mandated, but what else are we going to do to stop the spread of this infection?
Horse dewormer medicine and household cleaners?
Is this the answer from our so-called health care workers?
Mr. Blankenbush’s job is to protect the people of his district, so he should do it and stop writing unthinking and uncaring letters to the newspaper.
A copy of this letter will also be sent to his email address.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.