BLM Potsdam condemns recent racist acts

Black Lives Matter Potsdam condemns the recent hate crimes in Massena and Canton.
Leaving a noose in the yard of a black family is a clear and dangerous threat. Writing “Die N**” on village streets is a clear statement of malice.
These are just the latest acts of the ongoing racism that exists deeply here in St. Lawrence County. It is past time for this hate that is exposed daily to stop.
We will not be silent; we will speak up. We will fight against this ignorance. Black lives need to be protected not only by law enforcement but also by the community.
White people of St. Lawrence County, you have to step up and protect black people. Stop passing over the racism and ignoring the discrimination, scare tactics, assaults and harassment.
Don’t be afraid to call out your racist friend, family member, co-worker, boss, teacher or classmate. Your silence is not acceptable. Your silence is a big part of the problem.
We invite the good people of our community who condemn this act to join us at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday for the BLM Protect Black Lives March. We will march in peace, against the hate and ask people to stand up as a community to reject all racism. Now is the time to stand and be counted, Massena.
Black Lives Matter Potsdam views silence as complicity, and each of us needs to help our community be a safe place for everyone who lives here, regardless of their skin tone.
Before the march, there will be a Forum on Racial and Economic Justice, hosted by the North Country Poor People’s Campaign, from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 39 W. Orvis St. in Massena. The BLM Protect Black Lives March will depart the church following the forum.
Black Lives Matter Potsdam also welcomes you and your family to join us at our daily socially distanced rally in front of the post office at 21 Elm St. in Potsdam every day of the week from 6 to 7 p.m. for the foreseeable future. BLM Potsdam can be contacted at blm.noco@gmail.com.
Jen Baxtron
Potsdam
The writer represents Black Lives Matter Potsdam.
