Board member seeking re-election support

I am writing to again ask for support from the people of Waddington. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community the past five years, and I hope to continue that service for another term.
Since joining the Village Board of Trustees, I am happy to say the village has made tremendous strides in several areas. A major infrastructure project is on the horizon and will be funded largely through grant totaling more than $9 million. Additional docking, also funded through a grant, also is slated to be installed within the few years.
We have celebrated the opening of a beautiful new pavilion on the waterfront and a new playground in Island View Park. Many improvements have already taken place at the Donald M. Martin Arena. And it is my hope that additional improvements, which will increase recreational opportunities for people of all ages, can continue.
More recently, I worked with the Sheriff’s Department to host a community meeting to discuss ongoing issues with vandalism. Nearly 40 people attended the meeting, and I am confident that we are well on our way to eliminating or greatly reducing this problem.
All of these things and many more were accomplished while constructing fiscally responsible budgets that came in below the state’s tax cap each year.
I am in no way attempting to take 100 percent credit for anything mentioned above. A village board, just like any other team, must work together to achieve its goals. And I have been fortunate to work with some excellent people during my time on the board.
My wife and I continue to be active volunteers with Make-A-Wish of Central New York. I am a member of Waddington Masonic Lodge No. 393 and serve as emcee for the Waddington Homecoming Parade, a role I have held for the past several years. I also volunteer as a coach and board member for Waddington Minor League Baseball/Softball.
If you ever have any problems or concerns related to the village, feel free to reach out. You may find me on Facebook, email me at bennygump2004@yahoo.com or call/text 315-323-5032.
I live on Oak Street with my wife, Jamie, and daughter, Ali, who is a student at Madrid-Waddington. Regardless of whom you are planning to support in the many other races this fall, I ask that you please consider voting for me.
Benny Fairchild
Waddington
The writer is a member of the Waddington Village Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.