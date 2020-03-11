Bob Renzi left a legacy in the north country

Almost 18 years ago to the day, Bob Renzi wrote a letter to the Watertown Daily Times regarding the death of my father, Cracker Fox. He described him as an inspiration to young men like him and a legend in Watertown sports.
Sadly, now Bob has joined my father and many local athletes of that era. But Bob left us with a legacy of his own. Not only was he a great athlete but he also was a lawyer whose compassion helped countless people around the Watertown area in their time of need.
I can continue to describe Bob in so many other ways, but those of us who knew him understood his kindness and selfless contributions to our community. In his obituary, we learned that he still holds many Red and Black records. But to me, he always described himself as the “second greatest quarterback in R&B history.”
God bless you, Bob. You will be missed.
Bobby Fox
Watertown
