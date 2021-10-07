Bob Santamoor qualified for Town Board

I have been reading intently about what is happening in Canton for some time.
Lack of transparency in government is a major issue, especially when it comes to not only policy but vacancy appointments.
For the past 3½ years, there have been no bipartisan appointments in the town of Canton. A key tenant for those residents who are casting a ballot for a candidate is to expect that those they vote for and ultimately elect work for all their constituents.
It is important that when elected, a representative is not just working for a particular party but the entire town. They have a responsibility to ensure that each decision is for the betterment of the entire community.
All voices need to be heard, not just from a select few. It is their voice. The voters of the town of Canton should expect no less.
If the voters in Canton are looking for a hardworking, ethical individual and citizen advocate for transparency, Bob Santamoor is one you should consider. His financial acumen and in-depth understanding of how government operates gives him the necessary experience to be an excellent councilman. He will represent everyone’s interest and will do it with an open mind.
Doreen Wilson
Louisville
