Book and Bake Sale went well in Norwood

The Friends of the Norwood Public Library hosted a very successful Book and Bake Sale on Dec. 7.
We would like to thank everyone who helped especially the Ashley House in Norwood, which donated the prize for our holiday drawing, and artist Kris Rozelle, who donated a basket for the door prize. Also, thank you to those who baked, made gift tags, donated books and came to the sale.
The winner of the holiday drawing was Yvette Ward, and the door prize winner was Brenda Jenkins.
We end the year, as always, grateful to the community for supporting our small library. All of the money earned will enhance the many programs and activities sponsored by the library.
With appreciation.
Maureen Triolo
Norwood
The writer is treasurer of the Friends of the Norwood Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.