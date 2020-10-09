Two years ago, I read a book by David Cay Johnston called “The Making of Donald Trump.” An American investigative journalist, author and specialist in tax issues, he has known and followed President Donald Trump for more than 40 years.
I would recommend this Pulitzer Prize-winner’s work that exposes a fragile house of cards, built with smoke and mirrors. Paired with Madeleine Albright’s “Fascism: A Warning” from 2018, these books portend an uncertain but not unalterable future. You can also find Johnston on YouTube discussing his newer book, “It’s Worse Than You Think.”
Jacqueline Koch
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.