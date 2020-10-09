Walczyk the kind of representative we need

Two years ago, I read a book by David Cay Johnston called “The Making of Donald Trump.” An American investigative journalist, author and specialist in tax issues, he has known and followed President Donald Trump for more than 40 years.

I would recommend this Pulitzer Prize-winner’s work that exposes a fragile house of cards, built with smoke and mirrors. Paired with Madeleine Albright’s “Fascism: A Warning” from 2018, these books portend an uncertain but not unalterable future. You can also find Johnston on YouTube discussing his newer book, “It’s Worse Than You Think.”

Jacqueline Koch

Gouverneur

