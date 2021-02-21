British burned US Capitol in August 1814

I recently read that the British burned the U.S. Capitol building in 1812 in a letter to the editor. I have also heard this mistake repeated on radio and television.
In fact, the British army burnt the Capitol on Aug. 24, 1814. The British army acted, in part, in revenge for the American army burning Toronto, then known as York, in April 1813.
The invading Americans supposedly burned Toronto after finding a scalp in the Canadian Parliament. Of further interest to people in our area, the invading American forces were stationed at Sackets Harbor.
Anyone interested in the War of 1812 can learn more about the war and its connection to our area by visiting the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Park located just off Route 3. The staff members there are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful.
George M. Cherepon
Oswegatchie
