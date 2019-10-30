I write this letter in support of Brooks Bigwarfe for St. Lawrence County sheriff.
I have known Bigwarfe both professionally and personally for numerous years during his employment with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
I have observed firsthand his sincere, professional and honorable dedication to service while at times, working with him on various law enforcement activities within the county.
The residents of St. Lawrence County can be assured that Bigwarfe will continue to serve honorably as your sheriff.
David Bartlett
Henderson, Nev.
The writer is a retired investigator for the Potsdam Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.