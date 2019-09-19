Butler must apologize to woman he insulted

To the residents of Watertown: Do you now realize that you have your own persona of Donald Trump in the person of Mayor Joe Butler? He should be very embarrassed by his abuse of a woman at a recent board meeting. [He told a woman at an Aug. 19 meeting: “If you’re not proud of the city or are ashamed to live in the city, move.”]
The city will be the winner when Butler leaves office. He should offer an apology to the woman he insulted.
James Tousant
Alexandria Bay
