President Donald Trump said, “Nobody likes me.”
Nobody likes me, everybody hates me, guess I’ll go eat worms./Great big slimy ones, little bitty skinny ones, see how they wiggle and squirm./Bite their tails off, suck their juice out, throw their skins away.
I don’t know how Donald can live on worms three times a day.
Linda Gibson
Dexter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.