Transparency, Truth and Trust. This is the foundation of my campaign for the Massena Town Board. Principles not shared by my opponents, one who recently became a subject matter expert on “truths” surrounding the transfer of our hospital.
As a 20-year hospital employee and manager, I lived through these issues and had active knowledge, insight and input on efforts to improve hospital performance. As a resident, I was active and vocal in representing many — incurring bruises, ridicule, and censorship. My opponents sat as passive observers.
A Democratic candidate has posted “Facts and Timeline” as if they are true answers. Someone I cannot remember attending town meetings when our hospital’s future was being debated. Someone I cannot remember attending hospital board meetings while dedicated community volunteers worked these issues. Someone I cannot recall taking the podium to voice concerns or perspectives. No, not once in the four years since the 2015 transfer resolution nor once in the two to three years prior.
Yet here now are “the facts.” A fictional read that’s a blatant revised narrative on the hospital transfer. It portrays previous hospital management and board members as incompetent, deceitful and criminal — while portraying Steve O’Shaughnessy, Sam Carbone and crew as superheroes. Evil plots abound. Missing are only the comic book graphics. Nothing to counter the lack of transparency, truth or trust in pursuit of justice.
Data are provided without references. Assertions made, that if even a small amount is true, criminal charges would be in order. How can this individual have all the answers to all the questions that residents in this community have been seeking since Day 1? Can someone, not a member of our town or hospital boards nor a hospital employee, be privy to such details?
They cannot. This narrative has been prepared and provided for them, months after the course of our hospital’s future has been set. Prepared and provided by those who want to distract the voters from what is important: Transparency, Truth and Trust.
Massena has a bright and glorious future. It has a viable heartbeat. It’s alive and pumping. It just needs a transfusion of fresh blood to make greater things possible. We don’t need sensational false narratives on stale topics. We need leadership that embraces your thoughts, concerns and ideas. It’s time we open the doors and windows to our Town Hall and let in some fresh new air: Transparency, Truth and Trust.
Bob Elsner
Massena
The writer is a candidate for the Massena Town Board.
