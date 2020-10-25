I decided to run for mayor of Black River for several reasons. I firmly believe the village needs a new direction.
There has been very little business growth in years. We have property maintenance issues that need to be strictly enforced. Some of our sidewalks have been unsafe for many years.
I have resided in Black River since 1987 and am a business partner within the village. I have raised six children, two of whom are active duty military, three have professional careers and one is attending Black River Elementary School.
I was an EMT with the Black River Ambulance Squad and also a firefighter. I have upper management and leadership skills with more than 27 years of business experience who has dealt with training of personnel, planning budgets and reviewing profit and loss statements. I will work with the towns of Rutland and Leray and our Village Board as a team effort so we can all reach common goals and move the village forward.
I would like to see new programs developed to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Black River. Please do not hesitate to call me at 315-771-7009 about any ideas or concerns you may have.
Thank you for your support.
David Leonard
Black River
