Candidate seeks support in Cape Vincent

I am running for trustee in the village of Cape Vincent.
In this time of COVID-19, it is hard to get out and meet people. So I wanted to use this venue to introduce or reintroduce myself.
Upon retiring as an educator from Lowville Central School, I spent a lot of time dedicated to making Cape Vincent a better place for all of us. I volunteer for the PTO, Friends of the Library, Arts Council and the Christmas Committee.
In addition, I also serve as co-chair of the Thousand Islands International Piano Competition. Recently, I have volunteered in a nonpartisan effort to provide voter registration and absentee ballot applications to anyone who wanted them.
Finally, in the past I have had the honor of being a village trustee. I would like to serve in that capacity again. Our community is on the cusp of great things, and I have the time and energy to devote to the many projects on which our community is embarking. You will find my name to the far right on your ballot, and I respectfully ask for your vote. Thank you for your consideration.
Elisabeth Brennan
Cape Vincent
