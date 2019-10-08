The people of Massena are blessed with a clear and positive choice in the upcoming Town Board race.
Sue Bellor is a principled woman of action. She has intelligent ideas and the conviction to pursue them.
Her dedication to her community has been demonstrated for decades by her leadership in various women’s groups, education, Rotary and the hospital. Massena needs a person of her character to make good decisions so the town can move forward.
Nancy Bogosian
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.