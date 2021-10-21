Candidate to run for Brasher highway post

I am writing today to introduce myself to the voters of the town of Brasher. My name is Andrew Gray, and I am seeking the position of highway superintendent for Brasher this Nov. 2.
Being raised in Helena, where I reside with my fiancé, I have come to recognize aspects of the Highway Department where I feel that my fresh ideas would provide benefit to the taxpayers of Brasher. Such areas include fiscal transparency and the proper allocation of funds to ensure the longevity of our infrastructure. I feel that my experience in heavy construction would be a great benefit in fulfilling the duties of the highway superintendent.
Following my graduation from St. Lawrence Central, I attended SUNY Canton where I earned my associate of applied sciences degree in Construction Technology: Management. While attending college and upon completion of my degree, I went to work for Heritage Homes Inc. of Massena, where I have worked for the past 11 years.
I am a project supervisor, where I have come to learn that honesty, integrity, transparency and availability are essential in effective leadership. Throughout my career and while in college, I have gained knowledge and experience in the installation and maintenance of water, sewer and storm water systems.
I also have had the opportunities to install and maintain roadways, parking lots and other underground utilities. Since earning a supervisory position, I have gained experience in calculating material quantities and obtaining material costs as well as gathering cost information to ensure operational efficiency.
The driving force behind my candidacy is the desire to give back to and to serve the area that I have known and loved my entire life. In addition, I hope to preserve the town’s longevity through proper use of tax dollars and operational efficiency.
I believe that my education coupled with my work experience, work ethic and willingness to learn and communicate will provide the level of service, honesty and integrity the taxpayers of the town of Brasher expect and deserve. Please vote on Nov. 2.
Andrew B. Gray
Brasher Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.