During these unprecedented times, things like honest leadership, the ability to “think outside the box” and willingness to make changes are key to overcoming challenges and moving forward. The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected all aspects of life, and that includes education. Moving forward, we need to be innovative, supportive and fair when it comes to our north country educational system adapting to these changes.
My experience as a physician assistant and practicing in the urgent care setting for the past 24 years have provided me with firsthand experience and a great understanding of the potential long-term effects of COVID-19. Knowledge of how the virus behaves, its transmission, mitigation guidance and prevention are concepts that I am comfortable interpreting.
As we all prepare to have our children return to school, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined a very structured approach for doing so that will best protect students and educators. Moving forward, educational leaders will have to consider changing the school “norm” — and that includes everything from how children enter school, eat lunch, sit in classrooms and extracurricular activities. In addition, we will have to revisit how we are going to address teachers who have underlying medical conditions that may put them at risk for adverse effects from a coronavirus exposure.
Teachers need a fresh voice on the Watertown City School District Board of Education. With all the changes coming, teachers’ input should be heard the loudest. Our teachers know our kids best. They spend more time with our children than anyone else and, better yet, they truly understand how children work best and function within the school system. We trust our teachers to educate our children; therefore, we should facilitate a platform where teachers are comfortable sharing their thoughts.
I hope to be that new, fresh voice on the WCSD board. If given the opportunity, I will work diligently to foster a closer working relationship between our teachers and the board. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing us to change the way we educate our children, and we are all going to have to work as a team. I am a team player and hope you will trust that I can help implement a cohesive approach to enact the changes needed moving forward.
Milly C. Smith
Watertown
The writer is married to Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith. The school district budget/board of education elections will take place June 9.
