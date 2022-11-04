With the general election only a few days away, I want to take a minute to thank not only all of the volunteers who have been with me through this journey but also all of the supporters who have cheered me on!
As you all know, when you’re fighting against the party establishment (and very often the media, who like to put their foot on the scale). It’s often hard not to just quit or give up.
Newzjunky recently posted a copy of the sample ballot on its website, cutting off the Conservative line so voters couldn’t see that they had a choice between two candidates for the open state Assembly seat. To Newzjunky’s dismay, quitting is not in my DNA.
Over and over again, I’ve been told that I can’t win; it has never been done before. My answer to that is, “How’s that been working out for you?”
Elective office was designed to be a service to the community. When elected, you take your seat, you do the best job that you can for the constituents in your area and then you go back to your life.
Too many politicians today are just that, politicians concerned more about the seat that they hold than the people they represent. Putting party over people has really shown the true colors of many that I previously held in high esteem.
At the end of the day, the choice is yours. I have worked very hard to make myself available to the voters so they had the opportunity to voice the concerns and issues most important to them. I’ve learned a lot along the way, and for that I am eternally grateful.
If elected, I will give the job 110% of myself for as long as I serve and I will continue to learn from you along the way so that I may truly be the voice of the people! If most voters choose Scott Gray, my opponent, I will simply go back to my life, richer for having had the opportunity to give you this choice.
In closing, the only thing that I ask is that you, in fact, exercise your right to vote. Thank you.
The writer is a candidate for the state Assembly’s 116th District.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.