Candidates must collect all campaign litter

Election Day has come and gone. This reminds me of “The Outer Limits,” a 1960s television show.
With the end of round-the-clock commercials by politicians, political parties, political action groups and pay-to-play special interest groups, we now return control of your television back to you until the next election cycle. No more candidates campaign mailings clogging mailboxes and weighing down our hardworking postal employees. Finally, some peace and quiet!
Candidates who claimed they cared about the environment can now do their part. Winners and losers should have their paid campaign staff and volunteers pick up all the thousands of campaign signs that litter our roads and highways to help clean up this waste.
They also could use leftover campaign funds to hire homeless or unemployed people to collect this litter. Let some people with community service be assigned this task. If candidates refuse to clean up after themselves, the local department of highways or public works should do the job and send candidates the bill.
