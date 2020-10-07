Candidates should focus on climate change

Catastrophic Western fires, destructive hurricanes, rising oceans — the effects of climate change across the country are undeniable. More subtle changes are clearly visible in the north country as well.
Cold weather trees such as balsam are dying and oaks, a Southern tree, are establishing a foothold. Winters are warmer; spring comes earlier; snow cover is decreasing; ticks and associated diseases are moving in. Scientists say the wild temperature swings of recent years are related to jet stream fluctuations resulting from a warming planet. The months-long drought affecting homeowners, farmers and municipalities is undoubtedly also related to climate change.
It is disappointing that the candidates for the 21st Congressional District have said so little about climate issues. The position of Tedra Cobb, however, on her website lists among other environmental proposals a determination to “protect the natural resources of our area including air, water, land and forests”; “connect environmental protection with economic growth”; and “prepare for future repercussions from climate change.”
A platform or goal statement on any subject, let alone environmental concerns, is nowhere to be found for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Rep. Stefanik once touted her concern for climate change and seemed sincerely interested in addressing environmental issues facing our district. This has changed dramatically with her full-throated and uncritical endorsement of the country’s chief climate and science denier, President Donald Trump. On Sept. 24, for example, she voted in opposition to HR 4447, the Clean Energy and Environmental Justice Initiative, a bill that proposed relatively modest steps to address some of the egregious effects of climate change.
Scientists increasingly warn that the most crucial issue facing humanity in coming decades will result from the Earth’s warming. Some private companies are beginning to address the challenge.
But if we have learned anything from the novel coronavirus pandemic, it is that honest and consistent leadership at every level of government is essential. Please vote to preserve our beautiful world as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. Vote for committed, compassionate leadership.
Vote Joe Biden. Vote Tedra Cobb.
Marian M. Opela
Lowville
