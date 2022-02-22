Canton board working to correct problems

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Canton Village Board of Trustees, Canton CPA and town accountant John Gray made a statement during the public comment period. While the full board responded to press requests for a comment afterward, we feel compelled to more fully respond to Mr. Gray’s statement.
As reported at the Jan. 19 Village Board meeting, the village of Canton clerk/treasurer’s office was the subject of an audit by the state comptroller’s office for the period June 1, 2019, to July 31, 2021. The final audit report, which includes a response to the auditors’ preliminary findings, is posted on the village’s website (www.cantonny.gov).
While the auditors identified areas of concern and made 13 recommendations for changes and corrections, their report “found no significant exceptions or instances of fraud or abuse.” Problems noted were the result of bookkeeping/recordkeeping issues — some internal, some resulting from software changes and some from different approaches used by accountants hired to help complete annual financial reports. No money was unaccounted for.
The board and clerk/treasurer’s office staff cooperated fully with the auditors. When the preliminary report was received, the board and staff identified corrective actions to respond to the recommendations. The Finance Committee was charged with overseeing the development and implementation of policies and procedures for the clerk/treasurer’s office based on best practices for a village municipal office.
To ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the office, the decision was made to split the clerk/treasurer position and hire a treasurer; that process is underway. The board approved hiring a firm with extensive experience in municipal accounting to complete the past due annual financial reports; the reports are now complete and up to date and a full annual audit is scheduled.
We were instructed by the comptroller’s office not to publicly discuss its audit findings and report until they were finalized. The board considered the preliminary report’s recommendations and met in executive session in accordance with Public Officers Law to discuss matters related to personnel and hiring. We acknowledge that general updates could and should have been provided in open session.
The audit process was challenging in many ways, and deficiencies in our operation were clear. But we worked together — and with the auditors and accountants — to learn from our mistakes, correct the problems and create policies and procedures to ensure complete, accurate and timely accounting and strict oversight. We are committed to continuing our work together to serve and support our community.
Mayor Michael Dalton
Deputy Mayor/Trustee Carol Pynchon
Canton
