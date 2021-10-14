Canton incumbents should be re-elected

On Nov. 2, Canton will elect a town supervisor and three Town Council members.
I urge you to vote for Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Councilors Jim Smith, Dave Nelson and Martha Foley-Smith.
I’ve been impressed with what the town supervisor and council have accomplished over the last couple of years.
They took over a troubled fiscal situation, worked hard to clean it up and are continuing to run a solid and improving operation.
The council made some needed changes in the law to deal with large solar developments, passed an ethics law, improved communications and technology, and managed a year and a half of the novel coronavirus pandemic with no layoffs.
There’s been a productive collaboration between the Town Council and Canton Village Board of Trustees; we have been working together on economic development, land use, energy savings, public safety and recreation issues.
I look forward to seeing that collaboration continue with the re-election of this dedicated team.
These folks have experience in public service and have the will and integrity to do the right thing.
We have a great opportunity here with this talented crew.
They know what the job is and are getting it done.
With the many challenges before us, it is in Canton’s best interest to keep this team in office.
Klaus Proemm
Canton
The writer is a member of the Canton Village Board of Trustees.
