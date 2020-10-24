Longtime lawyer Rosemary Philips, Canton’s incumbent town justice is a lifelong Democrat, has the most experience, qualifications and education in the law to be re-elected Nov. 3.
Unfortunately, a caucus timing mistake has put her on the Fair and Just ballot line for the election rather than on line “A” with all the Democrats.
Rosemary is serving today in one of the busiest courts in St. Lawrence County. She has the legal and trial experience her opponent does not have. In fact, she is the only one of the Canton justice candidates with bench trial and jury trial experience.
Rosemary’s entire legal career of more than three decades has been in St. Lawrence County. Her outreach into the community and her commitment for the future of the justice system extends to the students she teaches in legal courses at SUNY Canton.
Justice Philips, having worked as a lawyer with North Country Legal Services and in the public defender’s office, has a special understanding of and commitment to low-income and disabled populations.
No matter what your party or non-party affiliation is, please take time to peruse your ballot and join me and my wife, Marilyn, in voting to keep Canton Town Justice Rosemary Philips in office. Rosemary is always fair, low key and careful in her deliberations and decisions. Thank you.
Brad Mintener
Canton
The writer is chairman of the Town of Canton Democratic Committee.
