Willow Island, hidden behind a sculpture park on the edge of downtown Canton, is a gem in the rough that’s unknown to many. It’s currently a small park for picnicking, dog walking, and just enjoying the sights and sounds of the Grasse River, including the wildlife it attracts. A paved walkway is one of numerous tasks that will radically transform this naturally beautiful island park into something else. A glimpse at what that ‘something else’ will be is shown in a DRAFT phasing plan prepared by a consulting firm for the Village. Copies of the plan are difficult to obtain, and it has not been publicly scrutinized. Yet the Village is proceeding with constructing the walkway and other infrastructure. Some see this as premature and a step toward paving paradise.
The planning process has been a long, drawn-out and secretive affair. Actual participation is almost impossible unless you’re one of the eight citizens on the advisory committee, two of which are former Village Trustees. Viewpoints expressed by the general public have been mostly ignored or rejected, sometimes with hostility.
The DRAFT is an upgrade of a conceptual master plan unveiled in October 2021, which immediately drew criticism due to public safety issues related to its location on Route 11. There’s almost no parking in the park, and staging concerts is the plan’s centerpiece. Patrons would need to park distantly, then cross and walk along Route 11 just to get there. A playground is proposed for where the sculpture park is now located. It’s hard to imagine any responsible parent allowing their child to walk or bike ride to this playground.
The Grasse River offers a unique opportunity for educational displays revealing the river’s rich history and its diverse ecosystem...brook trout in the headwaters, lake sturgeon at the mouth, for example. Sadly, the idea of educational displays was rejected. A performance stage is proposed where damaging ice floes periodically occur. And poison ivy warning signs, erected by citizens in response to its rampant growth on the island, were removed and discarded by the Village.
The absence of comprehensive thinking and effective leadership in this project is tragic. However, the DRAFT plan’s problems can be corrected, opening the door to Willow Island becoming a safe and precious place for Canton’s citizens and visitors. The project should be paused and reset with genuine opportunities for public involvement.
