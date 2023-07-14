Willow Island, hidden behind a sculpture park on the edge of downtown Canton, is a gem in the rough that’s unknown to many. It’s currently a small park for picnicking, dog walking, and just enjoying the sights and sounds of the Grasse River, including the wildlife it attracts. A paved walkway is one of numerous tasks that will radically transform this naturally beautiful island park into something else. A glimpse at what that ‘something else’ will be is shown in a DRAFT phasing plan prepared by a consulting firm for the Village. Copies of the plan are difficult to obtain, and it has not been publicly scrutinized. Yet the Village is proceeding with constructing the walkway and other infrastructure. Some see this as premature and a step toward paving paradise.

The planning process has been a long, drawn-out and secretive affair. Actual participation is almost impossible unless you’re one of the eight citizens on the advisory committee, two of which are former Village Trustees. Viewpoints expressed by the general public have been mostly ignored or rejected, sometimes with hostility.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.