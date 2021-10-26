My name is Alan Wood. I am running for re-election for the Town Board of Cape Vincent.
I have been a resident of the Cape my entire life and have been involved in town business for more than 20 years, the last four as town councilman. I also am president of the St. Lawrence Union Cemetery, past Grand Knight of Rosiere Knights of Columbus and member of the Community Advisory Board for the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
For the past four years, the tax rate has remained stable, which is my main priority. We have revived the ambulance service, which was struggling. We have secured grants to enhance the waterfront with better dockage and facilities; we also are working on other ones for the lighthouse preservation and other projects.
My goal is to make Cape an even better place to live but not at the taxpayers’ expense. I pride myself in always being available to discuss any concerns people have.
I work for the people of Cape Vincent and will continue to do so. Please support me on Election Day. Thank you.
Alan Wood
Cape Vincent
