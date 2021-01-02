The sheriff of Lewis County has abandoned his post.
During what are arguably the darkest days in modern American history, where more than 2,500 of our fellow citizens are dying daily, Mike Carpinelli seems to want to stomp his feet, take his toys and go home to play without you. His reckless and soulless disregard for enforcing the most basic public health mandates, in word or action, acts as a catalyst for the community’s least responsible members to double down on their dangerous actions.
Make no mistake: The new norms brought on by COVID-19 are less than enjoyable. We all miss the freedom to act normally as humans do — gathering, celebrating and embracing each other.
But the reality is that if we want to protect our community, now is the time to put on our big boy pants and get to work supporting those on the frontlines of this virus. Mike is the first person to scream, shout and pound the table when he doesn’t feel supported.
He was seen on WWNY-TV/7 News accusing county legislators at a board meeting of being “antifa and supporting Black Lives Matter” because they hadn’t filled a newly vacated road patrol spot yet. His tirade had all the markings of a child throwing a temper tantrum in public because they wanted a toy. Mike has to understand that respect is not given; it is earned through repeated respectable behavior.
As public health employees risk their lives trying to help prevent our neighbors from dying a truly horrific death, Mike can be seen around town without a mask, shaking hands and acting like the vapid, self-absorbed fool that he wants us all to believe he is. But I think he is better than that.
I heard he literally has a tin foil hat in his office that he wears whenever people bring up COVID. If that’s true, he should be truly ashamed of himself.
It should surprise none of us that the man in charge of enforcing the law in New York’s snowiest county is, himself, the biggest snowflake of them all. And yet here we are waiting for his weekly thaw to result in a public meltdown.
The people elected him to lead with courage, conviction and dedication. These past few months have shown us that he possess none of these qualities. He should grow up now.
Ron Groads
Lowville
