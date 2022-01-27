Carpinelli should hang his head in shame

On Jan. 6, 2021, a group of roughly 2,500 American traitors, led by a radicalized far-right militia called the Oath Keepers, entered the U.S. Capitol and attempted to stop the will of the American people by preventing the certification of the presidential vote.
As Lee Greenwood’s “Proud To Be an American” blared on repeat, hundreds of radicalized violent criminals, detached equally from both morality and reality, gouged police officers’ eyeballs, stabbed them with spears made from flagpoles, smashed their heads with fire blunt objects and stole police officers’ shields and weapons to use against them. It was the lowest point in modern American history and one that should be seen as nothing but shameful by any true American.
Enter Lewis County’s top “law enforcement official” and candidate for the “least self-aware person of the year” award, Mike Carpinelli. On a live-stream from the Stop the Steal rally in Albany on that same day last year, Mike said that “violent anti-fascists had infiltrated the group of freedom-loving patriots in D.C. to make us look bad.”
We have since learned, as we often do, that Mike was entirely wrong. Those violent people are the ones Mike is now calling “friends” and “well-meaning people” while penning letters of support for their reduced sentencing on official letterhead.
In 2016, he accepted the New York State Constitutional Sheriff award, a patriotic participation award, from the traitors known as the Oath Keepers. I am hereby calling on him to publicly renounce the Jan. 6 actions of the Oath Keepers as soon as possible. If he is incapable or unwilling to do that, he should immediately resign as sheriff as his slipping grip on reality clearly cannot be trusted to justly enforce our nation’s laws.
Carpinelli is one leader in a movement of hypocrites who on one hand decry violence against police as unilaterally unacceptable and on the other hand canonize those who fought with deadly intent against U.S. Capitol Police. He celebrates the Constitution and Bill of Rights then says, incorrectly, that the people at the Capitol were “exercising their constitutionally protected freedom of speech.” He says “if people don’t want to be shot by police, they should simply obey our every command” and then say to federal judges that these “well-intentioned people” did nothing wrong.
Carpinelli’s rhetoric is pathetic and anti-American. He should hang his head in shame.
W. Ron Groads
Lowville
