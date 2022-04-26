Cars may be too crammed with trash items

My husband and I like to walk; we put in 3 to 4 miles almost every day. When we leave, we take a bag with us and pick up the trash along the road. Seldom do we come home empty handed.
My husband worries that people will think we are picking up bottles and cans for the deposit money. I don’t care what anyone thinks. Besides, with the rising prices, every little bit helps. The main reason for doing this is we hate to see such an eyesore along our roads, and the garbage can be harmful to wildlife.
He curses the people who are responsible for creating such a mess. I am trying to get him to understand that the drivers who are tossing cans, bottles, food wrappers and empty cigarette packs out their windows have to do it.
I believe that their vehicles are packed with all kinds of stuff, necessary items of course. So packed that the items mentioned would cause a driving hazard. The drivers would endanger the lives of passengers because that food wrapper would get in the way and prevent him or her from being able to steer and apply the brake.
I hope I am not wrong about this.
Linda Gibson
Dexter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.