The cartoon on the July 21 editorial page is ridiculous. If you truly believe it’s one hijab-wearing member of Congress trying to destroy this country from within by dismantling the economic, judicial, law enforcement, etc., you’re blind.
And nobody is advocating open borders. That’s a lie told about one party by another, and perpetuating it makes you part of the problem.
Robin Johnson
Philadelphia
