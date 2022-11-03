Abraham Lincoln said, “Nearly all men can stand adversity. But if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
Startlingly, numerous politicians have shown that they want power for self-benefit — not for the benefit of the people. Good character is everything because it drives decisions and actions.
Matt Castelli has earned public trust by fighting against foreign terrorism (as a CIA officer) and by his willingness to fight against domestic terrorism. It’s time to vote for Matt Castelli because when he swore to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, he kept his word.
The writer is Potsdam town supervisor.
