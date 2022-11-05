Running for re-election U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has called her opponent a carpetbagger. Thinking this was a low blow, I researched it.
When I called her office, I asked if she lives in the 21st Congressional District. The person on the phone was not forthcoming. Even with the court-ordered redistricting, it looks like she lives on the wrong side of the river.
Matt Castelli is not a carpetbagger. He grew up in New York, went to college in New York (Sienna) then moved on to serve his country for many years.
When his service to our country came to an end, where should he have moved, Afghanistan? He would be as welcome there as Elise is trying to make him feel in New York.
If you look at Matt Castelli’s resume, his qualifications far exceed those of Elise Stefanik. In addition to his government service, he has two post graduate degrees. Stefanik has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College (not University).
Elise Stefanik has no limits on how low the bar can go. She verbally attacks anyone who is not in line with her and has issues with truth in her statements.
The reality is that she is an election denier and violated her oath on Jan. 6, 2021. She doesn’t seem to care that almost half of Congress believes the Capitol insurrection was no big deal and not caused by anyone in particular. That is why she is No. 3 in the flock of sheep.
A vote for Elise Stefanik could not be worse. Look at the other choice and what we could gain.
