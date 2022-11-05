Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.