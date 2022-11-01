We’re told by our political leaders we must look forward.
We’re told by our political leaders we must look forward.
I believe in the right of all Americans to live under the rule of law, in a harmony that allows for the pursuit of enlightened self-interest.
When we look to our Declaration of Independence or the Constitution or our Bill of Rights, I believe these divinely inspired documents convey a similar message.
This, of course, is no accident!
The founding fathers were guided by the great thinkers of the Enlightenment like Voltaire.
They paved the way inside an often intellectually hostile dynastic Europe.
These dynasties ruled by decree’s that often violated the rights of man.
These kings or queens were solely focused on governing so the few could profit at the expense of the many.
Sound familiar?
We see history repeating itself in our time as it invariably will in any nation, which looks to strong-man rule, to solve its most pressing issues: unleashing a reign of terror to stifle dissent by any and all means available to them.
Today, of course, the means available to a Trump-like dictator will be ruthlessly employed to quash all internal resistance to a Trump dictate.
A new Dark Age will evolve ever more repressive of cultural, scientific or literary advancement in its inherent nature!
This decline in personal freedoms must result in a decline of our standard of living!
Just check out the number of new patents produced in United States vs. the rest of the world!
This level of innovation amounts to a ringing endorsement of a democratic way of life.
Once there was a way to stand on the sidelines and eke out a living, play it safe.
Today, we are forced to defend our democracy from a wannabe tyrant named Donald J. Trump.
His efforts are aided by many GOP officials like U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Our Harvard educated member of Congress is going to submit to a wannabe tyrant like Donald Trump!
Why? She dreams of higher office and not a more viable NY-21.
We are better than the devious Elise Stefanik, and the way to express that is to vote for a wonderful candidate named Matt Castelli.
I’m a soul sick Republican!
Matt Castelli served his country after it was attacked on 9/11 and is asking for our support so that he can stem the evil in this land.
Michael Flynn
Black River
