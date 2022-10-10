Castelli will serve everyone in 21st District

We need a representative in Washington who prioritizes the interests of those living in this congressional district above their personal greed. Matt Castelli is that person.
Born and raised in the upstate area, Matt has demonstrated his love for America by his deeds. A former CIA member who worked in the National Security Council during the Trump and Obama presidencies, Matt served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Matt was director of counterterrorism during the Trump and Obama administrations, and he took a leadership role supporting veterans, rural communities and minorities during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps most critical is Matt’s willingness to be reasonable and rational.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has “drunk the Kool Aide” of political extremism. More than 60 court cases, countless investigations by federal and state agencies, testimony by lifelong Republicans, many appointed by Donald Trump, recount after recount of ballots have all proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the 2020 election was not stolen.
Aside from the detachment from reality required to claim the 2020 election was stolen, take a look at what Stefanik has really done on our behalf. She claims to be willing to “reach across the aisle.” In reality, less than 4% of the ”bipartisan” bills she claims she co-authors ever get voted on; 96% of her “bills” fail.
Recently, she voted against benefits for veterans, reducing prescription costs for seniors, allowing women to make their own health care decisions and providing money for improving roads, bridges and internet services. She claims she did it because she had co-sponsored a “better” bill! None of her “bipartisan” bills regarding any of the above she voted against ever came to the floor for a vote! She supports legislation to gut Social Security and Medicare. Is this what we want from our representative?
Suffice to say, Stefanik has joined far right extremists by hysterically screaming they are saving your rights. Reality proves that she has done nothing to help improve the embarrassing behavior in Washington and, far more importantly, she has completely abandoned the voters in the 21st District to ingratiate herself with other power-mongers.
