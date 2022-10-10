Castelli will serve everyone in 21st District

We need a representative in Washington who prioritizes the interests of those living in this congressional district above their personal greed. Matt Castelli is that person.

Born and raised in the upstate area, Matt has demonstrated his love for America by his deeds. A former CIA member who worked in the National Security Council during the Trump and Obama presidencies, Matt served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Matt was director of counterterrorism during the Trump and Obama administrations, and he took a leadership role supporting veterans, rural communities and minorities during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps most critical is Matt’s willingness to be reasonable and rational.

