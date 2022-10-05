CBP is disregarding wishes of community

It appears that U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives have forgotten that it is the U.S. taxpayers who pay their salaries. The CBP’s decision to proceed with a supplemental environment assessment demonstrates that it could not give a damn about the local river community.

Apparently, it does not matter that earlier this year, more than 1,000 letters, including a bipartisan group local, state and federal officials, opposed building the station at Blind Bay.

