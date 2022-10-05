CBP is disregarding wishes of community

It appears that U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives have forgotten that it is the U.S. taxpayers who pay their salaries. The CBP’s decision to proceed with a supplemental environment assessment demonstrates that it could not give a damn about the local river community.
Apparently, it does not matter that earlier this year, more than 1,000 letters, including a bipartisan group local, state and federal officials, opposed building the station at Blind Bay.
Another environmental assessment is unlikely to find that the proposed Blind Bay station will have no significant impact. The State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry Thousand Islands Biological Station has documented 53 fish species, including the region’s most important sportfish, muskellunge. Or dispute the state Department of State designation of St. Lawrence River Shoreline Bays as “significant coastal fish and wildlife habitats.”
The town of Alexandria has proposed the already developed Bonnie Castle Recreational Area as an alternative site for the future CBP station.
Located in a commercial district, this area will not affect the several residential communities adjacent to Blind Bay.
Yet, the CBP has remained silent regarding Bonnie Castle.
If CBP objects to the Recreational Area for lack of direct access to the water, it should tell us so we can rule out any other location that does not have direct river access.
The CBP’s determination to plow forward with a supplement environmental assessment, its silence regarding Bonnie Castle and the 10 other sites it is considering smacks of a “public be damned” attitude.
Moving forward with the proposed station at Blind Bay disregards the importance the river community holds for the St. Lawrence ecological and economic importance.
