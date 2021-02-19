Ian Clark praised U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s calling out President Joe Biden.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines encourage vaccinating correctional staff and incarcerated people at the same time to avoid outbreaks. Yet Ian Clark’s hero, Elise Stefanik, called the plan to vaccinate “terrorists” at Guantanamo Bay “inexcusable and un-American.”
She claimed Mr. Biden prioritized prisoners over U.S. citizens.
This is just propaganda from the north country’s “rising star.” The far right has been truly radicalized if they believe her.
Anne H. Johnson
Potsdam
