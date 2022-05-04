Celebrating Confederate heritage ludicrous

I don’t know about the rest of you but the idea of a state government proclaiming Confederate Heritage Month is beyond my comprehension. Imagine celebrating the behavior of traitors that killed brave Americans who fought to abolish the enslavement of people and keep our country together.
Yet this is what Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves thinks is OK. I would rather Mr. Reeves celebrated those brave Americans who traveled thousands of miles to save our country (the Union soldiers). Yet a political hack from Mississippi can think it is alright to proclaim a celebration of political thought that tried to bring our great nation down while trying to preserve a system of racial enslavement.
Remember that former President Donald Trump thought it was OK to support people who wanted to keep a statue in place in Virginia of a slave owner who led these traitors (Robert E. Lee). There is nothing to celebrate about Confederate heritage, and I am sure that Union soldiers who fought in the war would agree.
Yet we have politicians who believe it OK to praise and support these treasonous ideals of the 1860s. Next we could have a celebration of the “brave” Japanese fliers who attacked Pearl Harbor or the rioters of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection who attempted to pervert our election from being certified. Of course, these are ludicrous ideas, but so is Confederate heritage.
When is it enough of this nonsense? When do we say that our Republican political leaders need to step up and speak out against this behavior of political hacks like Reeves and our former president, that we need not to celebrate Confederate ideals but rather condemn them?
Jim Novotny Sr.
Gloversville
