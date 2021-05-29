Cheney now free to challenge Trump in ’24

Liz Cheney showed more backbone than most of the men, so called, in the GOP who now have sided with a personality cult trying to destroy the great American experiment of democracy, plain and simple.
On May 12, she was kicked out of the Donald Trump Party.
This is another stupid, self-destroying move on the old GOP’s part because she is now set free, armed with the truth to challenge Trump in a primary if he dares to run again.
This will split the right wing of politics in this country guarantying a Democratic win in the next presidential election.
Way to go Donald Trump!
Why don’t you listen to Vladimir Putin a little more?
Putin really wants to destroy our political system and especially the GOP.
My question is why did Donald Trump go to Russia as a lifelong Democrat, spend a year with Putin and then return here as a Republican?
It makes him at the least an un-dependable chameleon.
But I think it goes much deeper than that.
Remember Putin is a KGB genius — and Trump is a stupid, spoiled baby!
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
